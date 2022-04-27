Military education experts from Azerbaijan and Georgia have met to discuss military education cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on April 27.

A working meeting of the experts was held at the Azerbaijani Army’s War College in line with the bilateral cooperation plan between the Azerbaijani and Georgian defence ministries.

“The sides exchanged views on the preparation of STANAG tests in English, as well as moderation, mutual use, and testing of test materials,” the ministry said.

STANAG (Standardization Agreement) is a NATO standardization document that outlines member states' commitment to apply a standard, in whole or in part, with or without reservations, in order to fulfill an interoperability requirement.

On December 22, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2022.

The military personnel of the two countries held joint drills and joined NATO’s "Agile Spirit - 2021" exercises that took place in Georgia from July 26 to August 6, 2021.

The exercises included command, staff, and field training as well as airborne operations and live fire, according to the local media.

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia conducted the Eternity-2021 joint military exercises on October 4-8, 2022.

The Eternity format of military exercises between the three countries has been existing since 2017 when Georgia was the first host, followed up by the excise in 2018 hosted by Turkey. The three countries signed a partnership agreement in 2018 to further enhance military cooperation between them.

