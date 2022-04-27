Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Latvian Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister Artis Pabriks have discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in Baku, the ministry reported on April 26.

The ministers expressed their pleasure with the existing state of ties between the two nations and shared views on the potential for future growth during the meeting, the report added.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the mutual ties with Latvia and both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries is flourishing.

Underlining the strong ties between the two nations, Bayramov emphasized the necessity of sustaining mutual visits.

In turn, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the country. He stated that Azerbaijan and Latvia have a productive bilateral relationship as well as cooperation in a number of international and regional organizations. Latvia, according to Pabriks, supports Azerbaijan's extensive EU collaboration.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with the European Union and expressed hope that negotiations on a new agreement between the parties will be completed soon.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan recognized Latvia’s independence on August 30, 1991, and Latvia recognized Azerbaijan as an independent country on January 8, 1992.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were established on January 11, 1994. A total of 43 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Latvia. In July 2017, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Latvian counterpart Raimond Vejonis signed the "Joint Declaration on the establishment of strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Latvia”.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Latvia amounted to $8.9 million during the period of January-September 2020. Of this, export of Azerbaijan's goods to Latvia amounted to $306,530, while import to Azerbaijan from Latvia amounted to $8.6 million.

---