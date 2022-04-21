Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets have discussed economic cooperation and regional security, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

In a letter exchanged on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the ministers praised the dynamics of relations over the years.

In his letter, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan-Estonia relations have steadily improved over the last 30 years, noting that mutual high-level visits, as well as the existence of a broad legal framework between the two countries, have played an important role in strengthening multifaceted mutual ties.

The minister emphasized the significance of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as a forum for discussing bilateral economic issues.

The letter expressed hope that bilateral ties, which were founded on a solid foundation of longstanding friendship and mutual understanding in accordance with international law principles, would continue to grow in the future.

Liimets, for her part, emphasized the evolution of cooperation between the two countries over the last 30 years, highlighting successes in higher education and information technology.

She stated that Estonia has always supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its efforts to improve security and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Liimets expressed optimism about the future development of the two countries' multifaceted cooperation.

The two government officials expressed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the two friendly nations' peace, tranquillity, and prosperity.

Azerbaijan and Estonia are collaborating in various economic sectors. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the two countries' establishment of diplomatic relations.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $6.1 million.

---