The fifth World Azerbaijani Congress will be held in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported on April 18.

The preparations for the Fifth World Azerbaijani Congress are nearing completion. The congress will be held in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital, which was liberated from Armenia's 30-year occupation by the mighty Azerbaijani army.

The congress participants will first visit Baku's Alley of Honors, then the Alleys of Martyrs I and II before departing for Shusha. The event is expected to draw 400 diaspora representatives from 65 countries.

Following the official opening ceremony, there will be a report on the activities of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, discussions on "Challenges facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period", "Contributions of the Azerbaijani Diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh".

It should be noted that the congress will be the first major event of the diaspora after the liberation of Karabakh, which demonstrated high organization and unity in recent years and played a special role in informing the international community about Azerbaijan’s realities.

In 2020, President Ilham Aliyev outlined significant services of the Azerbaijanis worldwide in the victory that the country won in the 44-day war with Armenia.

"I am confident that we will soon turn our native Karabakh, which was completely destroyed as a result of Armenian occupation and savagery, into a paradise on earth. The courageous protests of our compatriots living abroad against the insidious provocations of the enemy and anti-Azerbaijani circles during the Patriotic War, their selfless service in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community have made a sizable contribution to our victory," he said.

The state committee organized a tour to Shusha for representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora who had come to Azerbaijan for their summer vacation on July 27, 2021.

Furthermore, following its victory over Armenia in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan has organized a number of international and domestic events in Shusha.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and liberated by Azerbaijan during the 44-day war on November 8, 2020.

Shusha was declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital by the presidential decree on May 7.

Apart from Shusha, 300 other city centers, villages, and settlements were liberated from Armenian occupation during the war in 2020. Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders signed a trilateral peace treaty on November 10. The peace treaty called for the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin regions, which had been occupied by Armenia since the early 1990s.

