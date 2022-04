By Trend

The delegation headed by the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova will commit an official visit to Georgia on April 19, Milli Majlis told Trend.

Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to meet with the President, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia during the visit, Milli Majlis said.

The visit will last until April 20.

