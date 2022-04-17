Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues on territories liberated from Armenian occupation has held a regular meeting under the chairmanship of the head of the Presidential Administration and the headquarters, Samir Nuriyev.

He emphasized that the tasks established during the meeting following the results of the first quarter of the year, chaired by the President of Azerbaijan, will serve as the foundation for the Coordination Headquarters' activities in the coming year.

The agenda of the meeting included various issues arising from the upcoming short-term and long-term goals, as well as discussions about the assessment of the economic potential of the liberated territories, sustainable settlement, employment, economic development prospects, and other issues.

Then, issues arising from the Shusha meeting of members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Coordination Headquarters held on March 2, were discussed in detail, the corresponding instructions were given and additional steps were determined in connection with the completion of the assigned tasks. These issues included urban planning, water supply in preparation for the upcoming summer season, restoration of cultural and historical monuments, and other issues.

The meeting noted the significance of purposeful and systematic activity in resolving all issues, including coordination between structures and with the Azerbaijani president's special representatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Nuriyev emphasized the importance of ensuring the efficiency of the Coordination Headquarters' activities for the implementation of centralized reconstruction and restoration activities in the liberated territories in accordance with the Azerbaijani president's instructions.

The Coordination Headquarters was established on November 24, 2020, in line with the presidential decree to address the issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

