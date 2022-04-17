Baku will evacuate two Azerbaijani citizens, who have been rescued after a shipwreck in Tunisia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry made the remarks in response to the April 16 crash of a ship sailing under the flag of Equatorial Guinea in the direction of Malta near the Tunisian city of Gabes due to bad weather

"The crew of the vessel, including citizens of Azerbaijan, was not injured in the accident. Appropriate measures are currently being taken to evacuate our citizens," the ministry said.

The ship's crew members were rescued by a Tunisian border vessel and hospitalized.

The crew consisted of seven people, all of whom were Turkish or Azerbaijani citizens, according to the Tunisian civil defence department. The crew members were taken to the hospital, and the injured are in stable condition.

The ship sank after leaving Equatorial Guinea. According to the report, the crew sent out a distress signal that was picked up by the Coast Guard.

