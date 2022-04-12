By Vugar Khalilov

Police have seized a large amount of drugs as a result of operational and search measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Guba region, Azertag reported on April 11.

Officers of the Guba regional police department detained the region’s Hujbala village resident Azar Mammadov, who was suspected of purchasing, storing, transporting and selling drugs, the report added.

Over 500 grams of marijuana, cannabis and its seeds, a large amount of heroin, opium, methamphetamine, and an electronic scale were seized during the suspect's and his house's inspection.

In addition, two rifles and cartridges for them, two sights from different guns and three daggers were confiscated from Mammadov.

The Guba region police department has opened a criminal investigation into the case, and according to the court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against the suspect.

