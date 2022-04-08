By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani border guards have neutralized a border violator and seized over 24 kg of drugs on the country's state border with Iran, the State Border Service has reported.

At about 2125 on April 7, the Goytapa border detachment’s border guards discovered three armed violators at the post near Jalilabad region's Sarkhanli village.

Despite the warning shots, the offenders disobeyed the order and fired at border guards. As a result of the operational measures, one of the violators was killed; one was detained, while the other one managed to escape the scene of the incident, taking advantage of the darkness. Search operations are underway to detain him, the report added.

AKM Kalashnikov assault rifle, over 24.7 kilograms of drugs (9,915 grams of marijuana, 10,650 grams of heroin, 85 grams of opium, and 4,080 grams of methamphetamine) and 300 pieces of methadone 40 - psychotropic pills were found near the neutralized border trespasser.

The detained border trespasser introduced himself as Piran Behzat Mohammad, an Iranian citizen.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the case, and joint investigation and search operations are being carried out by the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's Office, the report added.

Iran was informed about the incident via the border office.

Border protection and search operations are underway to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat drug trafficking and psychotropic substances.

