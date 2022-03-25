By Trend

The successful use of drones was a decisive factor in Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports citing an article published in the American magazine The Atlantic.

The First World War was remembered for the limited use of tanks, the Second World War - for their widespread use, the material noted.

The 44-day Second Karabakh War, in addition to using other technical innovations, went down in history with the effective use of drones by the Azerbaijan Army.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have been used repeatedly during many wars, stated in another article published in The Washington Post.

UAVs played an important role in Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in the 2020 war, the article notes.

"Azerbaijan used drones for reconnaissance, targeting artillery and missile units and forming a complete picture of the operational situation during the Second Karabakh war. The targeted destruction of the air defense system that the Armenian armed forces used during the battle for Azerbaijan's Khojavand was an example of excellent coordination of data from drones," the article says.

Azerbaijan has effective UAVs, which are tactical weapons, at the operational and strategic level, the material emphasizes.

