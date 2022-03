By Trend

Unidentified people reported a threat of an explosion in the pavilion "Azerbaijan" at the VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, a source in emergency services informed TASS, Trend reports.

"An anonymous message was received about the threat of an explosion in the pavilion of VDNH "Azerbaijan", an investigation is underway," he said.

