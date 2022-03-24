By Laman Ismayilova

A resolution on "Solidarity with the victims of the Khojaly Massacre" has been adopted within the 48th session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

The resolution strongly condemns the mass atrocities committed byArmenia against the Azerbaijani civilian population and military personnel in February 1992 in Khojaly and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Member States are called upon to make the necessary efforts to locally and internationally recognize the crimes committed during the conflict in Khojaly and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The resolution also praised the activities of the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly" and called on member states to support the campaign and actively participate in it.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankendi and Askeran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

Notably, the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took place in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22-23.

The session on the topic "Building a partnership for unity, justice and development"addresed many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and the dangerous developments since the last CFM in Niamey 2020.

The event also discussed several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

---

