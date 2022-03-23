By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation led by the Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has visited the Pakistan Army Museum, the ministry reported on March 22.

The delegation was briefed about the exhibits demonstrated in the museum, the report added.

Hasanov signed the Army Museum’s Book of Honor, the ministry said.

As a part of his official visit, Hasanov discussed military cooperation and mutual ties with Pakistani political-military leadership.

The sides exchanged views on military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues of combating terrorism and security, as well as other issues.

Hasanov is expected to meet a number of state and military figures, as well as take part in a military parade dedicated to Pakistan's National Day as a guest of honor.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers - 2021 joint international drills in Baku.

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

The drills aim to improve the coordination among the special forces units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.

In the winter of 2014, during the fifth meeting of the working group on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the city of Islamabad, the countries signed an agreement on mutual military cooperation.

Over the past decade, Pakistani military experts trained about a hundred Azerbaijani military units.

Azerbaijan is holding talks with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter aircraft. In October 2016 President Aliyev and PM Sharif confirmed plans to carry out joint military exercises.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.

