Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, Azertag reported on March 22.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – the Pakistan Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations and warm wishes to you and your brotherly people.

The present high level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations based on friendship and brotherhood is gratifying. The multitude of reciprocal visits, signed documents and agreements secured between our countries play a vital role in developing our cooperation. We are determined to solidify further our unity empowered by our shared moral values and the will of our peoples.

I am grateful to you for Pakistan’s constant support and the just stance towards our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, in line with the norms and principles of the international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Our people value significantly such support by your brotherly country for Azerbaijan.

I recall with fondest memories our meeting and the exchange of views we held in the spirit of sincerity and mutual trust in Ashgabat last year. I am confident that the steps we take towards expanding our inter-state relations and the strategic partnership, including our productive cooperation within the international institutions, will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan," the letter said.

