By Trend

The departure of Azerbaijan's Buta Airways flight J2-9103 en route Baku-Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen International Airport) has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions at the destination, Trend reports citing the airline.

"A heavy snowfall is observed at the Istanbul airport. All passengers on the delayed flight are provided with everything necessary in accordance with the rules of the airline," Buta Airways said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz