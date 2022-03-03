By Ayya Lmahamad

The Pfizer HCP Corporation's representative office in Azerbaijan has been liquidated, local media reported, citing the Azerbaijani State Tax Service's online newspaper.

It was noted that creditors have two months to present their claims at the registered address of the company's representative office.

On August 13, 2009, the US Pfizer HCP Corporation opened an office in Baku.

On June 7, 2021, Azerbaijan began vaccinating citizens with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination has been taking place in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still going well. The vaccination is free and voluntary throughout the country, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7.

The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

