Azerbaijan has produced the film "Khojaly Witness" the initiative of Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva.

The documentary commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The film details the Khojaly genocide, the torture of civilians during the genocide, and the rights commissioner's legal assessment of the genocide.

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked the town of Khojaly from five directions, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed at the time in the town of Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The massacre killed 613 civilians, the majority of whom were women and children, and left 1,000 people disabled. There were eight families exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were kidnapped, and the fate of 150 of them is unknown.

Relevant documents adopted by the parliaments of Mexico, Pakistan, the Czech Republic, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Sudan, Guatemala and Djibouti recognized the Khojaly massacre as an act of genocide. The parliaments of Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Jordan, Slovenia, Scotland, and Paraguay, as well as the executive and legislative bodies of 22 U.S. states have strongly condemned the Khojaly tragedy as a massacre. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized Armenia as an aggressor and the Khojaly tragedy as genocide.

Every year on February 26, the victims of the Khojaly genocide are remembered at the initiative of late national leader Heydar Aliyev.

This heinous act was preceded by a slew of others. Armenians set fire to around 20 buildings in the Baghanis-Ayrim village of Gazakh region, killing eight Azerbaijanis. A family of five, including a 39-day-old newborn, were all burnt alive.

Between June and December 1991, Armenian troops murdered 12 and wounded 15 Azerbaijanis in Khojavand region's Garadaghli and Asgaran region's Meshali villages.

Armenian military detachments bombed buses on the Shusha-Jamilli, Aghdam-Khojavand, and Aghdam-Garadaghli routes in August and September of the same year, killing 17 Azerbaijanis and injuring over 90 others.

In October and November 1991, Armenians burned, destroyed, and plundered over 30 settlements in the mountainous area of Karabakh, including Tugh, Imarat-Garvand, Sirkhavand, Meshali, Jamilli, Umudlu, Garadaghli, Karkijahan, and other significant villages.

