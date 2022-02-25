By Trend

Another plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held on February 25, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

1. Draft decision on the statement of the Azerbaijani parliament in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

2. Draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the election of a member of the parliamentary culture committee.

3. Bill on changes to the law "On Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" (third reading).

4. Bill on changes to the law "On gas supply" (third reading).

5. Bill on changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses (third reading).

6. Bill on changes to the law "On freedom of religion" (third reading).

7. Bill on changes to the Constitutional Law "On Normative Legal Acts" (second reading).

8. Bill on changes to the law "On health insurance" (second reading).

9. Bill "On partial change in the administrative-territorial division of Ganja city" (second reading).

10. Bill on changes to the "List of municipalities in Azerbaijan", which is an annex to the law "On territories and lands of municipalities" (second reading).

11. Bill on changes to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

---

