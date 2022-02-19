By Trend

Social rehabilitation services have been provided to 358 repatriates in Azerbaijan since 2018, Parviz Safarov, deputy board chairman of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, said, Trend reports.

According to Safarov, the task of the ministry is to provide children repatriated to Azerbaijan and their parents with the necessary services upon arrival at home.

"In particular, social services were provided to 340 children and 18 adults repatriated to Azerbaijan from Syria and Iraq. Last year, 81 children were repatriated to Azerbaijan, and 49 of them were placed in social institutions subordinate to our agency. They are under the supervision of specialists," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz