By Vugar Khalilov

First Deputy Defence Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has praised young Azerbaijani soldiers and officers for their highly professional and reliable protection of the country, the Defence Ministry reported on February 2.

He made the remarks during the event on the occasion of February 2 - Youth Day, which was organized at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Our young people serving in the military, as a leading force in society, are deeply aware of their sacred duty to the motherland and the people. Thanks to the high professionalism of our officers and soldiers serving in trench and combat positions, the territory, sea and airspace of our country are reliably protected,” Valiyev stressed.

He stated that the Azerbaijani youth are proud to serve in the army and fulfill all the tasks with dignity.

Valiyev noted that the Azerbaijani president pays great attention to improving the knowledge and skills of young people, their patriotic education, education abroad, as well as the formation and development of youth organizations.

"The preparation of young people for military service, their intellectual, physical and moral education on the basis of national and moral values is always in the focus of our President. It was the love of the homeland that prompted the Azerbaijani youth to join the battles for the liberation of our lands and the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country,” Valiyev underlined.

The deputy defence chief said that the state youth policy, founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, has left a deep mark on the development of Azerbaijani youth, and this policy is being successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Furthermore, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was commemorated. Valiyev conveyed Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s greetings and congratulations to the participants, wishing them new achievements in their services.

The personnel of the Baku Garrison military units, as well as members of the families of martyrs and war veterans, attended the event.

