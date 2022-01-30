By Trend

The "smart customs" service and other customs e-services were used more than 14 million times in Azerbaijan in 2021, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani customs structures and the professional holiday of customs officers, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev stressed that 7-8 million of these services account for individuals.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz