By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has prevented 22.5 kg of drugs and 1,090 psychotropic substances from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, the service reported on its website on January 21.

The incidents were reported at the State Border Service's Horadiz and Lankaran border detachments.

On January 5, border guards detained two unknown people attempting to cross the Azerbaijan-Iran state border in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment's border post, which is located near the Karkhulu village in Jabrayil region.

Over 10 kg of drugs and 500 methadone-40 psychotropic pills were seized from Iranian citizens Zeynalli Yasir Aziz (27) and Ashigi Chapar Ismail (40) in two packages as a result of operational measures.

On January 9, border guards noticed two suspicious people approaching the Astara River from the Iranian side in the service area of the border post near Alasha village in Astara region. The suspects threw a package towards a riverbank on Azerbaijani territory.

The area was immediately closed as a result of the search operations, and 1.5 kg of drugs were seized.

On January 17, border guards detained a suspect attempting to flee the scene in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment's border post near Imamverdili village in Imishli region.

Azer Jafarov, a Kurdamir resident, was detained with over 11.1 kg of drugs and 590 methadone-40 psychotropic pills (32).

Ruhin Ismayilov (32), of Sharur region's Arbatan village, was detained and involved in the investigation as a result of search operations carried out to identify drug customers. During the investigation, the detainees admitted to being drug addicts.

An investigation into the cases has been launched. The State Border Service is continuing its search operations with success.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz