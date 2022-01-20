By Trend

Large-scale work is ongoing in connection with the environmental crimes committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, both local and international organizations are involved in this work.

"I am sure that the work will be completed in the near future and relevant legal acts will be prepared by our state," said Babayev.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz