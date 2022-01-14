By Trend

Russia stands for delimiting the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“This does not apply to the Karabakh region and [conflict] settlement issues,” Lavrov added. “This is a bilateral issue. We have been proposing to start working on this issue for almost a year by creating a commission on delimitation and demarcation, offering Russia as an adviser to this commission.”

“I talked to my Armenian colleague on this topic yesterday,” the Russian foreign minister said. “There are the corresponding proposals from the sides because to create a commission, first it is necessary to agree on the conditions. These conditions are currently being discussed. There are discrepancies.”

“Our position is simple. We must gather and resolve all those uncoordinated issues within the established commission,” the Russian foreign minister added.

