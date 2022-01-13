By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair have discussed mutual cooperation, the ministry reported on January 12.

Bayramov stressed the high level of political relations between the two friendly countries, the report added.

In reflecting on his official travel to Saudi Arabia last year, the minister expressed satisfaction with his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as well as his meetings with his counterpart at international events.

The recent meeting in Riyadh of the Joint Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia contributed to the growth of relations, Bayramov said. He expressed his delight at the prospect of meeting Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in Azerbaijan.

In turn, the ambassador stressed the progress of the two nations' ties as well as recent bilateral discussions noting that mutual visits have a favorable impact on the development of connections.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established a diplomatic relationship on February 24, 1992. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 30, 1991. Moreover, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Riyadh in April 1994 and the Saudi Arabia embassy operates in Baku since June 1999.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia amounted to $13.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.5 million in the first five months of 2021.

