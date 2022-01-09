By Vafa Ismayilova

National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has again stressed Turkey's support for Azerbaijan, the Turkish media have reported.

He made the relevant remarks in an interview with reporters in Ankara.

Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for us. As "two states, one nation" we are always close to Azerbaijan, Akar said. He noted that his country's goal is to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus.

"Our wish and hope is to understand and seize the hand of peace extended to Armenia by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey. To seize this opportunity. It is not just about Azerbaijan and Armenia, it is about turning the whole region into an island of stability," Akar said.

Recalling the establishment of a joint center with Russia to monitor the ceasefire since January 30, 2021, the minister said: "Cases of ceasefire violations are under control there. We are optimistic about the situation. Ceasefire violations are decreasing, stability is becoming more comprehensive. We hope that the situation will be more stable in the coming days. We believe that Turkish-Russian cooperation in these issues will be successful, a ceasefire will be achieved, and we will contribute to its sustainability."

The minister also noted that the Turkish military, together with their Azerbaijani counterparts, are trying to clear mines and improvised explosive devices on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Along with Russia, Turkey is represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre to monitor the situation in and around Karabakh under a trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020, to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

