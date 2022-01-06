By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year, the Defence Ministry reported on January 6.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Furthermore, in 2021 Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers joint drills to improve communication and coordination among the military personnel during the combat operations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. In 2021 number of joint drills took place with the participation of servicemen of the two countries.

Azerbaijani servicemen also attended the army games held in Kazakhstan and Iran and took part at the NATO joint drills organized in Georgia in 2021.

