The Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan has appealed to the Azerbaijani citizens living there over the events in that country.

The embassy advised citizens to follow official information and stay away from places of mass gathering of people as a state of emergency has been declared across Kazakhstan until January 19.

Moreover, the embassy stated it had not received any reports that Azerbaijani citizens were hurt during the protests in Kazakhstan.

Amid the fuel prices increase, big demonstrations erupted on January 2 in certain parts of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Kazakhstan's authorities declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations. On January 5, the Kazakh president accepted the government's resignation. The curfew is imposed in Almaty and Mangistau region, as well as entry into and exit from these territories is prohibited.

The CSTO Collective Security Council has decided to send the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.

In addition, under the president's order, Kazakhstan will introduce state regulation of the prices of liquefied gas, gasoline, and diesel for 180 days.

