By Trend

From today, the salaries of employees of the State Customs Committee with a special rank have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, monthly salaries of employees with a special rank of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by 20 percent.

The monthly salaries of non-civil servants of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by an average of 20 percent.

This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.

