1 January 2022 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
270
By Trend
From today, the salaries of employees of the State Customs Committee with a special rank have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, monthly salaries of employees with a special rank of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by 20 percent.
The monthly salaries of non-civil servants of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by an average of 20 percent.
This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.
---