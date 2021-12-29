By Trend

The monitoring was carried out 66 times in Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh regions in 2021, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

Taghiyeva said that 657 water samples were taken from these territories.

“The samples taken from the Okhchuchay River showed that this is the most polluted river in these territories,” Taghiyeva added. “The corresponding structures and international organizations were informed.”

