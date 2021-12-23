By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Baku and Sarajevo will cooperate in demining territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war late last year.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic in Baku on December 23.

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency and the relevant structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina have established contacts and will cooperate in mine clearance, Bayramov said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina support of liberated lands

Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic noted at the conference that it is gratifying that Karabakh has turned from a battlefield into a territory of great construction and restoration.

Bayramov also noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina is ready to support the work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

"I thank the minister for this. I informed my colleague of the current situation, the steps taken by our country in the post-conflict period, the meetings held in Brussels and Sochi in recent weeks and their results. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country that has experienced the pain of war in its experience. Therefore, they understand this sensitivity. The country's parliament has adopted a resolution on Khojaly and strongly condemned the genocide," he said.

Mutual opening of embassies

The mutual opening of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will contribute to the development of ties, Turković said.

“The state of economic ties does not satisfy us, the physical distance between the countries should not be an obstacle to expanding ties,” added Turkovic.

Bayramov emphasised the development of political dialogue between the two countries at a high level.

"In the near future, we will begin to operate our embassies, which will further expand the existing ties. At the same time, these ties will acquire a more intensive character, " he added

Azerbaijan-Bosnia-Herzegovina relations

Bayramov stated that cooperation in the Balkan Peninsula and the South Caucasus was discussed at the meeting. It was also agreed to start political consultations between the two countries foreign ministers.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina and political dialogue are developing at a high level, at the same time inter-parliamentary relations are at a disposal”, he added.

Bayramov expressed confidence in strengthening ties between the two countries in education, culture, tourism and other spheres during the post-pandemic period.

Signing of agreements

According to Bayramov, the economic aspect took an important place in the discussions with his colleague. New agreements are expected to be signed between the sides.

The minister noted that at present, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the economic sphere does not satisfy the parties, and appropriate work will be done in this direction.

“The agreements existing between the two countries were also considered today. I believe that in the future we will witness important agreements,” Bayramov added.

Before the conference, a bilateral meeting between the sides with the participation of delegations was held, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press service reported.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz