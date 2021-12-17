By Ayya Lmahamad

Minsk has thanked Baku for the latter's constructive approach to the Belarus-related paragraph of the joint declaration adopted at the end of the Eastern Partnership summit based on international law.

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on December 17.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the topical issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda and prospects for its development.

The ministers focused on the regional situation and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan disassociated itself from paragraph 11 of the Joint Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit of December 15, 2021, and has a reservation to any operations “in conflict-affected regions” referred to in paragraph 8 of the Annex to this Joint Declaration carried out in the absence of a relevant request and agreement with Azerbaijan.

At the summit, EU Council President Charles Michel officially stated that Azerbaijan had not agreed with paragraph 11 of the joint declaration concerning the internal political situation in Belarus and expressed its position on this paragraph.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva stressed that the Eastern Partnership program should serve not only the partner countries' relations with the EU, but also the development of relations between them.

"The Eastern Partnership program should not pursue policies that undermine high-level relationships established by partner countries with third countries outside of this program," Abdullayeva said.

Due to the discrepancy between the views expressed in the Joint Declaration on Belarus and the principles of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, Azerbaijan adopted a Joint Declaration with its reservations. That is, Azerbaijan stated that it does not share the position on Belarus in paragraph 11, Abdullayeva added.

Azerbaijan and Belarus are cooperating in various fields of economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $335.7 million, with the export accounting for $233.2 million and import for $102.5 million in the first 10 months of 2021.

