By Trend

Eighteen years have passed since the death of great leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

As every year, Azerbaijani public representatives on this day come to the Alley of Honor to visit the grave of the national leader, express respect and revere his memory.

Among those who came to revere the memory of architect and creator of modern Azerbaijan, world famous political figure Heydar Aliyev, are the representatives of various layers of society, namely, people who voluntarily participated in the second Karabakh war, the servicemen, employees of state organizations, scientists and cultural figures, war veterans, etc. Numerous visitors lay flowers at the grave of the national leader.

The day of memory of the great leader coincided with the anniversary of the great victory in the second Karabakh war. The most cherished dream of national leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of Karabakh region from the Armenian Armed Forces, the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Heydar Aliyev’s dream came true a year ago. Azerbaijan’s lands, which had been under occupation for 30 years, were liberated under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

At present, Azerbaijan’s state flag flies in native lands, in the heart of Karabakh region - Shusha.

All achievements of independent Azerbaijan, every victory we have gained are associated with the name of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

All spheres in Azerbaijan are being developed upon the solid foundation created by Heydar Aliyev. The immortal ideas of Heydar Aliyev, invaluable services to the Motherland and people, bring us benefit today.

The respect and love of people for their great son is eternal. The situation which is observed on the Alley of Honor testifies to this.

Azerbaijani people once again revere the memory of their great son, who helped Azerbaijan in a difficult period, who made Azerbaijan’s independence eternal and irreversible.

The enormous merits of the national leader, who devoted whole life to the beloved Motherland, brought Azerbaijan to the world arena, are not forgotten and will never be forgotten.

Residents of Azerbaijani districts, all our compatriots living in foreign countries revere the blessed memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

---