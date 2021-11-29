By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned of changing weather conditions.

Northwest wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s, 23-25 m/s in Baku on December 1-2, the Ecology Ministry reported.

The wind speed can reach 28 m/s in some parts of the Absheron peninsula.

Rain is expected in the evening. The temperature will be 5-7 °C lower than in the previous days.

Unstable and rainy weather is also expected in the country's regions.

Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. West wind will increase 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s in some places. The temperature will fall by 5-8 °C.

The water level in the rivers is expected to increase as well.

Meanwhile, changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 30.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will reach +8-10 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night and +15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. Moderate west wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +4-9 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night and +8-13 °C in the daytime.

