Azerbaijan seized about 6 tons of drugs and psychotropic substances in January-October 2021, Azertag has reported.

As a result of operational measures, 5,880 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances (2,606 kg heroin, 1,153 kg marijuana, 1.297 kg opium, 72 kg hashish, 89 kg cocaine, 550 kg psychotropic substances, and over 200 kg of other drugs) worth $95 million (162 million) were seized, a source at the permanent working group in the State Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking said.

In all, 7,484 drug addiction and drug trafficking crimes were revealed as a result of comprehensive search operations by the law-enforcement agencies in January-October 2021.

Of these crimes, 2,787 were related to the illegal sale of drugs, 4,230 to the illegal acquisition and possession of drugs, 372 to the illegal cultivation of narcotic plants, and 95 to other crimes in this category.

In the reported period, 430,716 wild drug-containing plants weighing over 173.3 tons were identified and destroyed.

In all, 5,021 people were prosecuted for drug trafficking. Of 51 prosecuted foreign nationals, 21 were citizens of Iran, 11 of Georgia, 10 of Russia, four of Turkey, three of Ukraine, one of India and one of Pakistan. A total of 1,343 kg and 5,004 pieces of various drugs, psychotropic substances and 1,580 strong substances were seized from foreign citizens.

Law-enforcers revealed 286 cases of smuggling drugs and psychotropic substances into the country. As a result of these revealed cases, over 2,892 kg of various drugs and psychotropic substances were seized.

As a result of 328 separate cases, 1,672 kg of various drugs and 13,766 psychotropic substances were seized.

Under the 591 court decisions taken in 2021, some 1,737 kg of various confiscated drugs and psychotropic substances, including 21,190 hemp plants and their precursors were destroyed.

In the reported period, 55,600 people were sent to the Health Ministry’s Narcology Center to be examined for all types of intoxication. Some 2,193 of 2,981 examined people were identified as drug users and necessary measures were taken to tackle problems in this regard.

In January - October 2021, the number of citizens calling to the 802 - hotline increased. Some 795 appeals were received. Of them, 168 were related to drug trafficking, 205 were related to drug treatment, and 422 were related to other issues. Some 373 letters were sent to the relevant agencies to take appropriate measures on these appeals.

To prevent the spread of drugs and drug addiction through the 802 - hotline, relevant organizations and citizens were promptly contacted, relevant criminal cases were filed based on information on drug trafficking and a large amount of drugs were seized.

Also, drug users were sent to specialized medical institutions for treatment on the basis of voluntary appeals, psychological support and the necessary recommendations were provided to families suffering from drug addiction, as well as the current legislation on the issues of concern were explained.

