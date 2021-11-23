By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Sochi on December 26, Russian news agency TASS reported on November 23.

"Trilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan... will be held in Sochi on November 26 at the initiative of the Russian head of state," the Kremlin press service was quoted as saying.

It is planned to consider the implementation of the agreements reached by the three countries' leaders dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region, the report added.

"Particular attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport communications," the Kremlin press service said.

Separate conversations are reportedly expected between Putin and Aliyev and Pashinyan.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement aims to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

