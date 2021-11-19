By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Land Forces have conducted command and staff drills, the Defence Ministry reported on November 19.

The drills were conducted under the approved annual combat training plan, the report added.

“During the exercises, units were brought to the different levels of combat readiness and withdrawn to the designated areas. The command and control bodies were deployed in the area,” the ministry said.

As a part of the drills, multiple combat tasks were fulfilled to improve the interoperability among the units, to boost the commanders’ swift decision-making and command management abilities, as well as their uninterrupted combat management skills.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz