By Trend

The consent and readiness of all sides is required for a trilateral meeting among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, press-secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Nov. 17, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Of course, at some stage, such meetings will be required," Peskov said.

The press-secretary added that Moscow calls the sides for restraint and stands for compliance with the trilateral agreements.

"Indeed, the resumption of hostilities on the [Armenian-Azerbaijani] border became a cause for great concern yesterday, but it was possible to call the conflicting parties for restraint thanks to the mediation efforts of the Russian side,” Peskov said.

The press-secretary added that the Russian side will continue to mediate.

“We still hope that the only way to stabilize the situation is the implementation of trilateral agreements," Peskov said.

---

