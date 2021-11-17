By Vafa Ismayilova

Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations after Armenia's provocations on the state border on November 16, the Defence Ministry reported on November 17.

The ministry listed Umud Niftaliyev, Orkhan Jabbarov, Natig Aliyev, Elchin Aghayev, Emin Alizade, Elchin Aliyev and Murad Khalilov as servicemen, who were martyred during the November 16 operations.

"Ten servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were wounded in the battles. The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of November 16. The provocation and military adventurism committed by Armenia on the state border completely failed. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation," the ministry said.

It stressed that the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to serve on the country's sovereign territories.

"The military-political leadership of Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the tension and confrontation that arose as a result of Armenia's provocation," the ministry stressed.

