On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a strategy regarding water resources is being developed in the country, Deputy Minister of Economy said Sahib Alakbarov during the discussion of documents included in the 2022 state budget package at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees of youth and sports, labor and social policy, agricultural policy, regional issues, natural resources, energy and ecology, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, the strategy will cover 18 years.

"It is necessary to make institutional changes in the field of water resources. It is also necessary to make sure that issues related to water are resolved in a comprehensive manner. Without an integrated approach to the issue, problems will not be resolved," Alakbarov said.

