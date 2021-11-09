By Trend

The bill on the extension of the period of stay of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be discussed on November 9 at a meeting of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.

According to the information, the bill provides for the extension of the term of office of the military working in the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Aghdam by one year.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly on November 17, 2020 authorized the Turkish Armed Forces to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.

It is reported that the deadline is expected to be extended until November 2022.

