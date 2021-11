The Baku Global Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" was launched in capital under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

As part of events in honor of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi's 870th anniversary, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held on September 30, 2012 in the poet's hometown Ganja under President Ilham Aliyev's order dated December 23, 2011.

As a non-governmental organization, the center brings together former heads of state and government, as well as influential international experts from various foreign countries. It is the main organizer of the Global Baku Forum, held annually in Baku since 2013. Baku has hosted seven global forums and 42 summits since 2013.

The VIII Global Baku Forum started its work on November 4. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the positive model of Azerbaijan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Azerbaijan's implementation of UN resolutions and other important issues.

The VIII Global Baku Forum attracts great attention and interest of world leaders. At the opening ceremony, addresses were heard from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Latvian President Egils Levits, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, Pope Francis, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former UK Prime Minister, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and World Health Organization, Ambassador for Global Health Gordon Brown and other dignitaries.

Azerbaijan's growing prestige

The wide interest in the forum at the level of countries of the world and international organizations is an indicator of the growing prestige of Azerbaijan, new realities and political power created by President Ilham Aliyev.

In an interview with Trend, political scientist Jeyhun Ahmadli said that President Aliyev's speech at the VII Global Baku Forum is of exceptional importance from the point of view of conveying new post-war regional realities to the world community. In his speech Aliyev objectively presented the post-war situation.

"Speaking about the realities of the post-conflict period, the head of state once again expressed Azerbaijan's views on the future of the region. Stating that our country is ready for peace talks, President Aliyev informed the international community that an adequate response has not yet been received from Armenia on this matter. That is, we are ready to sign a peace agreement. Now the next step is up for Armenia," he said.

The pundit added that the forum is also remembered for the appeals of world leaders.

"This is an indicator of the growing political authority and political power of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani president. Today Azerbaijan is not only a leader in the region, but also a country that can say its word in the world and propose its own solutions," Ahmadli said.

Country's global reputation

The editor-in-chief of the Baki Khabar newspaper and political analyst, Aydin Guliyev, said that the work done under Aliyev's leadership and instructions over the past 18 years has significantly raised the country's international authority.

The VIII Global Baku Forum is a vivid example of this authority. Today Azerbaijan has become one of the leading countries in the world, has its own political weight and an important role in the international arena.

About 300 distinguished guests from over 40 countries of the world are taking part in an international event organized in a hybrid format within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19".

Among them are high-ranking officials, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, politicians, political scientists and experts. Today Baku has become the center of political attention in the world.

The speeches of prominent statesmen, politicians and diplomats participating in the forum once again prove that everyone is sufficiently aware of the seriousness of the Forum in Baku. World leaders attach great importance to the Azerbaijani leader's initiative in solving global and regional problems and await Aliyev's proposals and initiatives in search of ways out of any extreme situation.

The editor-in-chief said that Aliyev's speech at the forum once again showed how purposeful Azerbaijan is in achieving the goals of peace, health, justice and prosperity throughout the world.

"President Ilham Aliyev has sufficiently explained the importance of Azerbaijan's fight against the pandemic, not only as a national achievement, but also as an example of valuable experience," he said.

The world has once again learned that Azerbaijan is an initiative country that has created the most effective mechanism for combating the pandemic. The world knows that the personal initiative, organizational qualities and responsibility of Ilham Aliyev have become decisive factors in the formation of national and global mechanisms for the successful fight against COVID.

For the first time, the world heard this truth that Azerbaijan bears maximum responsibility to the participants in the gas markets, which are its main suppliers, and is far from behaving in such a way as to cause artificial price fluctuations. The theses contained in the president's speech will undoubtedly have an impact on further strengthening Azerbaijan's image as a reliable partner.

One of the most important points is that President Aliyev once again denied the arguments of Armenian politicians who accused Azerbaijan of aggression and war.

He once again proved that Armenia is the cause and aggressor of the war. The president made it very clear that Armenia is the only party responsible for all the calamities of the war, for non-compliance with UN resolutions, attempts to maintain the status quo and attempts to occupy new territories.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will end on November 6.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz