By Trend

The distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 must be equal and fair, the President of the 75th UN General Assembly, Minister of European Union Affairs of the Republic of Turkey 2015-2016 Volkan Bozkir said on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports on Nov. 4.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

