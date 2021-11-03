By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather and drizzle are expected in Baku on November 3. Mild northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-13 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 C at night, and +15-17 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 774 mm Hg. Relative humidity will rise up to 70-80 percent.

Unstable weather is expected in the country's regions on November 3-5. Torrential rains are expected in some regions.

The temperature will be +10-14 °C at night, +15-19 °C in the daytime on November 3.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-4 °C at night, and +4-9 °C in the daytime.

The Ecology Ministry warns about the possible rise of water level in the regions. It will be snowy in the mountainous areas.

