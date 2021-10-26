By Trend

Some forces are again trying to upset stability in the region, Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Ramil Usubov said at the opening ceremony of the National Security course, Trend reports.

After the victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh war, some forces have resorted to various provocations in order to carry out their insidious plans.

Usubov expressed gratitude to the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev for their participation in the event and for the conditions created to hold such event.

Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Security Council stressed that thanks to the successful foreign and domestic policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as a stable state, and this factor, in turn, created the basis for the comprehensive development of all spheres in the country.

