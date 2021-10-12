By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's State Border Service has foiled the smuggling of 102 kg of drugs from neighboring Iran, the service reported on its website on October 12.

The smuggling attempts were registered in the Goytapa border detachment’s border post in Bilasuvar region’s Bilasuvar village at 2040 on October 11 and in the south of the Caspian Sea at 0745 on October 12.

As a result of operational measures, four packages containing 19.6 kg of narcotics, psychotropic, and strong drugs were seized in Bilasuvar near the state border with Iran.

On the same day, a suspect with packages was detained in Bilasuvar. The other two managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of dark weather and the forest area.

During the inspection of his package, some 35.5 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were seized from Iranian citizen Shahmuqaddam Jafar Hasan (33).

Furthermore, a border patrol vessel guarding the state border in the southern part of the Caspian Sea found a suspicious package on the water.

Some 47.2 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were found and seized during the inspection of the package.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the two cases, the Border Service reported.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz