President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree changing the decree of the president "On ensuring the activity of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated September 5, 2012, #706.

In accordance with the document, the number of employees of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been increased from 895 to 995.

