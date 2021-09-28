By Trend

On September 29, 2021, the visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan will take place, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

Garibashvili will pay a one-day visit to Baku. According to the embassy, Garibashvili will take part in the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic issues.

In addition, he is expected to meet with the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

