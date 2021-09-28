By Trend

Azerbaijan’s working group of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], on clearing the territories from mines and unexploded munitions, held a new meeting, Trend reports on Sept.28.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Mine Action Agency, the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, economy, emergencies, and the State Border Service.

During the meeting, reports on the mine clearance of the liberated territories were delivered, and issues reflected in these documents were discussed.

Besides, the meeting participants were informed about the progress of humanitarian demining on the liberated lands, clearing of an area of ​​5,430 hectares from mines and unexploded munitions, detection of 24,925 mines and unexploded munitions by the Mine Action Agency from November 10, 2020, to date.

Since early 2021, an area of ​​4,854 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions, 14,884 mines, and unexploded munitions have been found and neutralized.

According to information on demining operations carried out by the Defense Ministry, from September 1 to September 23, 2021, the engineering troops cleared territories with a total area of ​​1,119 hectares in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojavand, and Gubadly districts from mines and unexploded munitions, as well as detected 91 unexploded munitions.

In Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Fuzuli districts, clearing of sown areas for perennial crops from mines and unexploded munitions has been completed. In the Gubadly district, the clean-up of an area of ​​91 hectares is being completed. The clearance of territory with an area of ​​1,628.626 hectares from mines and unexploded munitions was completed. An area of ​​427 hectares is to be cleared. An area of ​​12,014 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

the story will be updated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz