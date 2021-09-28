By Trend

Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the start of the 44-day second Karabakh war on September 27, which led to the liberation of the previously occupied territories (by Armenia) and became the brightest page in history of the country, which the Azerbaijani people are rightfully proud of.

In an interview with Trend, one of the heroes remembered for his courage in the 44-day war, Commander of the Special Forces Detachment of the Internal Troops, war hero, Colonel Zafar Yusubov, spoke about the events he experienced during the war.

The colonel noted that the day when the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev gave a military order, became a day of pride and solidarity for all Azerbaijanis.

“The unshakable determination of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev gave us strength in battles. We were looking forward to this day. The special forces played a huge role in liberating the heights in the direction of Murovdag, breaking through the enemy's defense line, destroying the manpower and long-range artillery installations. Liberating the villages of the Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts along the front line, we moved forward. The goal was to liberate the next area and eventually all the lands under occupation,” Yusubov said.

“There were no heights in the direction of our attack, as in the case with Murovdag, but it was very cold and the weather was windy. Despite this, we had our moral support, we waited for revenge, and had faith. Armenian troops, which were stationed in strategic positions, were immediately destroyed upon detection. The experience we gained over the years of exercises helped us avoid observing the opposing side and deliver a surprise blow,” he said.

Talking about the battles for the liberation of Hadrut, the commander emphasized that it was a strategic point surrounded by high mountains with dense forest.

“An order was received to enter Hadrut. The fighting continued for several days, as a result, we cleared Hadrut of the Armenian forces, the heights around it, nearby villages and began to move towards the village of Tugh, where I got wounded. Together with the battalion, we were ambushed, but thanks to the courage and skill of the commanders and the training of personnel, we broke out of it. In addition to me, another serviceman received a shrapnel wound in the chest. Due to the injury, I was forced to return back, but I am still proud that in the midst of the battles for Hadrut I was lucky enough to raise the Azerbaijani flag there,” Yusubov said.

According to the colonel, it is very difficult to conduct hostilities in the mountains, settlements, on terrain with difficult terrain in cold weather, but the Azerbaijani army was ready for this.

“The Armenian troops had long-range artillery installations, armored vehicles, and our special forces had only machine guns. The enemy fired at us from artillery and armored vehicles, but Azerbaijani soldiers continued to advance. There were many deserters on the enemy side, fleeing from the battlefield. Our soldiers didn't retreat, despite difficult situations. So the Azerbaijani people can be proud of this historic victory," he said.

